Zicky Dice Reportedly Had Heat Backstage In NWA

We reported last week that NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice was released from the company after rumors of a huge shakeup. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dice had heat backstage in the company for not selling for people and his attitude. He was also told he needed to improve his work.

Billy Corgan granted his release because the thought is that they only want team players. The company is restructuring as a result of David Lagana’s departure. Veteran wrestlers are taking advisory positions and there is more collaboration between the office and wrestlers.