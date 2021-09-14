Zicky Dice Discusses Scott D’Amore Signing Him To Impact Without Seeing Him Wrestle

In a recent interview with Matt Rehwoldt on Straight Shooting, Zicky Dice, who recently signed with Impact Wrestling, discussed Scott D’Amore signing him without seeing him wrestle, balancing his personality and in-ring work. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

On Scott D’Amore signing him without seeing him wrestle: “Scott D’Amore said, ‘Zicky, I signed you without seeing you work in the ring. I don’t know if you can wrestle. I just see what you’ve been doing on the side and your hustle and these videos and your grind.’ It made me realize, they have no idea.”

On balancing his personality and in-ring work: “The balance is, I put someone on their fucking ass and rip everyone a new one. I can do both. Try me. I have a gold medal in freestyle wrestling, national championship. Gold medal in Greco roman wrestling. Come get some. I can go. It’s a damn shame because a lot of these people I see on television….this candle has more charisma than most of the talent on television. If you have someone out there faking bullshit and faking what we do, it’s not going to work. I went to the trampoline park a few weeks ago and tried one of those flippies, landed on my neck and missed every piece of foam. My buddy said, ‘Zicky, you don’t need to be doing that.’ I said, ‘you’re damn right.’ We don’t need to be doing that kind of shit. The good balance is, you get the main event matches or these matches where you know you can go with someone, and you go. You leave the camera stuff to the camera stuff, and you go. I’m really excited to showcase that side of me because I don’t think people have realized it yet.”