Zilla Fatu Appears In Video Announcing Houston Texans Schedule
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
Zilla Fatu made an appearance in a video announcing the Houston Texans’ schedule. The NFL team announced their 2025 – 2026 schedule on Wednesday with a video that included Bun B, Dennis Quaid and more as fans getting excited for the schedule release. Fatu made an appearance toward the end, as you can see below.
Fatu also retweeted the video.
Say WAZZUPPPPPP to our 2025 Schedule ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nY5Kwh5tWl
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 15, 2025
🤘🏾🩸🩸🤘🏾 https://t.co/Np7y7ScJKf
— ZILLA FATU (@Zillafatu) May 15, 2025
