wrestling / News

Zilla Fatu Appears In Video Announcing Houston Texans Schedule

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Glory Wrestling - Zilla Fatu Image Credit: House of Glory Wrestling

Zilla Fatu made an appearance in a video announcing the Houston Texans’ schedule. The NFL team announced their 2025 – 2026 schedule on Wednesday with a video that included Bun B, Dennis Quaid and more as fans getting excited for the schedule release. Fatu made an appearance toward the end, as you can see below.

Fatu also retweeted the video.

