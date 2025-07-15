Zilla Fatu Names Booker T And Enzo Amore As Key Mentors

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, recently spoke with Fightful about his learning process as he makes a name for himself on the independent scene. He credited several people for helping him, including Booker T and Enzo Amore (Real1). Here are the highlights: (per Fightful):

On people helping him: “I’m starting to understand why he thinks the way he thinks and that’s Enzo Amore. Shout out to Enzo Amore, man,” Fatu said. “He has a different perspective on the game that I never heard before. He has a very unique way of going into these matches… He just took my mind to a whole other level. He made it so simple.”

On his time working with Booker T at Reality of Wrestling: “Obviously, man, the OG right now, Booker T. Working with Booker T at Reality of Wrestling is special, but it’s like, he makes it so easy to work with. When we go out there, we really just go out there and feel it, you know? If you know what I mean, you know what I mean. We just go out there, just feel the crowd, feel the energy, and then go based off that.”