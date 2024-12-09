wrestling / News

Zilla Fatu Calls Out Solo Sikoa At GLCW SHow

December 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Glory Wrestling - Zilla Fatu Image Credit: House of Glory Wrestling

Zilla Fatu called out Solo Sikoa at a GLCW show over the weekend. As Fightful reports, Fatu appeared at GLCW Blizzard Brawl on Saturday and picked up a win over Joey Avalon. After the match, Fatu called out Sikoa and asked where he was. He then did a Yeet with the crowed and put up a finger to seemingly acknowledge the OG Bloodline.

Fatu, who is a regular on the independent scene, is the son of Umaga and has declared that Roman Reigns, not Sikoa, is his Tribal Chief.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Solo SIkoa, Zilla Fatu, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading