wrestling / News
Zilla Fatu Calls Out Solo Sikoa At GLCW SHow
December 8, 2024 | Posted by
Zilla Fatu called out Solo Sikoa at a GLCW show over the weekend. As Fightful reports, Fatu appeared at GLCW Blizzard Brawl on Saturday and picked up a win over Joey Avalon. After the match, Fatu called out Sikoa and asked where he was. He then did a Yeet with the crowed and put up a finger to seemingly acknowledge the OG Bloodline.
Fatu, who is a regular on the independent scene, is the son of Umaga and has declared that Roman Reigns, not Sikoa, is his Tribal Chief.
@Zillafatu we are patiently waiting for you to come to WWE 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZHOOqC9QM5
— Maidison Ruggs (@MaidisonR) December 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Doesn’t Think TNA Could’ve Done Anything To Keep Christian Cage In 2009
- Rob Van Dam Names His Mount Rushmore Of ECW Opponents
- Matt Hardy Doesn’t Think AEW Will Let Talent Out Of Their Deals After Ethan Page’s NXT Success
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE