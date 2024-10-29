Zilla Fatu Discusses Potentially Joining His Family in WWE

– During a recent interview with The Wrestle Era, wrestler Zilla Fatu, the son of late former WWE Superstar Umaga, discussed possibly joining WWE at some point and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“At some point. I will say maybe. Because if I go in there, you just never know, I might go against them, and they try to recruit me, and I’m like [makes money sign]. I would love to be there with my family, but Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So whatever they want to incorporate me into the storyline or me doing my own thing or me and R-Truth [laughs], you just never know. So right now, I just can’t call it, but I know that I’m destined to be there.”