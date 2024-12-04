– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, wrestler Zilla Fatu discussed training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Zilla Fatu on Booker T: “Being able to work with Booker is an opportunity to showcase my talent, but it’s also a family thing with Booker. He’s been tapped in with our family since my dad was alive. Just being there, I just have to listen and trust the process.”

On having Booker T as a mentor: “Me and Book, we talk every day. It’s a blessing to have him in my corner — as a friend, as a mentor, as an uncle that I look up to. It’s just pretty dope to have him on my side because I can just call him and if I have any questions, he’ll give me the answers.”

Zilla Fatu is the son of late former WWE Superstar, Umaga.