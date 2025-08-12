– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestler Zilla Fatu, the son of late former WWE Superstar Umaga, discussed growing up in the wrestling business. Also, Zilla Fatu revealed that he connected with young Dominik Mysterio when they were kids. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zilla Fatu on his earliest wrestling memories with Dominik Mysterio: “Oh, earliest memory. To be honest, growing up, I’m going to keep it 100. Growing up, I just remember me and Dom, Rey Mysterio’s son, me and him just growing up backstage, just running around, doing little boy stuff and just being wild and not listening to our parents. That’s the only thing I remember, and I remember out of all the kids, because they have other wrestlers’ families backstage, running around. I couldn’t connect with them. Dom was the only person that I could connect with. Obviously, Rey Mysterio was one of my favorite wrestlers, and just remember traveling with Rey, my dad. At one point in time, I did not go to kindergarten. I skipped the whole kindergarten year just to travel with my dad. That’s all I remember, just me and Dom. I always see him here, here, here, here. Then we’re always like running around, getting in the ring, hitting the 619, just normally, naturally.”

On how he used to hit the 619 as a kid: “Yes, that was my first move. That was the first thing that I ever did when I was a kid in the ring, and I used to hit it real smooth. Like, like for real.”