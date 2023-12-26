wrestling / News
Zilla Fatu Set For GCW Debut Next Month
December 25, 2023 | Posted by
Zilla Fatu is headed to GCW next month, making his debut for the company at Look At Me. GCW announced on Monday that Fatu, the son of Umaga, will be in action at the January 26th show in Tampa, Florida.
Fatu made his in-ring debut back in July for Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling.
*TAMPA UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ZILLA FATU makes his GCW debut on 1/26 in TAMPA!
Plus:
Andrade El Idolo
Janela vs AJ Francis
Deppen vs Mansoor
Nick Gage
Blake Christian
Maki Itoh
Masha Slamovich
Bussy
Get Tix:https://t.co/3jXferejSD
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Fri 1/26 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/PqHpa9ADOT
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 25, 2023