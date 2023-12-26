wrestling / News

Zilla Fatu Set For GCW Debut Next Month

December 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zilla Fatu GCW Look at Me Image Credit: GCW

Zilla Fatu is headed to GCW next month, making his debut for the company at Look At Me. GCW announced on Monday that Fatu, the son of Umaga, will be in action at the January 26th show in Tampa, Florida.

Fatu made his in-ring debut back in July for Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling.

