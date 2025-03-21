Zilla Fatu Says He’d Like to Face Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams

Zilla Fatu has a couple of potential opponents from NXT in mind in Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams. Fatu wrestles for Reality of Wrestling and a number of NXT talent have appeared at the company’s shows. Fatu was asked which stars he’d like to face from the brand in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his first choice: “Je’Von Evans, that’s my dawg. But I think me and him would make something shake. I think the dance will be live, bro. It’ll be live.”

On a possible match with Williams: “No, I’m not gonna take the answer back. But Trick would be dope, too. That would be dope.”