Zilla Fatu Says Matt Riddle Has Hit Him The Hardest In the Ring

Zilla Fatu says that Matt Riddle holds the honor of being the person to hit him the hardest in the ring thus far in his career. Fatu spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and during the conversation he was asked about his hardest-hitting opponents. You can see highlights below:

On who has hit him the hardest: “Oh, that’s hard because I’ve got hit a lot in these matches. I like that. I like how you put me on spy. But let’s keep it 100. I’m gonna go with House of Glory in Chicago. Me versus Matt Riddle. Man, Matt Riddle caught me with one of those knees and I felt like I passed out for 10 minutes. It was only a few seconds and I was just so blessed that the ropes was right here and I was able to grab it. Even though he has that little flamboyant character or whatever you want to call it. Look, he’s the real deal Holyfield. Okay? That’s why I never underestimate my opponent. I don’t care what they look like. But, Matt Riddle definitely is one of the ones.”

On 1 Called Manders hitting hard too: “It’s him, and also, do you know this OG named 1 Called Manders? I said this first, I should have said this first because that was my first match that was like, welcome to the business. But shout out to Manders, man. Bro, I wrestled him the very first time, and my whole chest was red, red as my beanie. I remember because it took damn near two weeks for my chest to shake back from that. So shout out to Manders, that’s the OG over there.”