Zilla Fatu On His Goals, Says He’s Not In a Rush To Sign Anywhere

Zilla Fatu says that he’s not currently trying to rush his career is taking time to make his own name. Fatu spoke with The Show on Riverwest Radio and was asked about his long-term goals, noting that he wants to get people to look at him outside of the legacy that the Bloodline has.

“My long-term goals? Obviously, getting some more gold,” Fatu said (per Fightful). “I’m not in no rush to really get anywhere or sign anywhere. I’m literally just trying to figure out who I am, and I’m trying to separate [from the broader legacy of his family]. So I think, I think five years from now, my name will be separated from my family. I just want to have people just [focus] on Zilla Fatu.”

He continued, “That’s it. I’ll have a lot of accomplishments from then, and they can’t deny that. So, yes, that’s my goal.”

Fatu is a regular performer for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling among other independent companies.