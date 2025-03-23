Zilla Fatu On Potentially Joining WWE ID, Says He’s Focusing On Current Promotions

Zilla Fatu recently weighed in on the potential of joining the WWE ID program. Fatu was asked about the matter in an in interview with MuscleManMalcolm, and he said he’s interested in the program but is staying focused on the promotions he currently works for.

“Of course,” Fatu said of his interest (per Fightful). “Because I know once I get my foot in the door, it’s up. But right now, we’re just focused on Reality of Wrestling, House of Glory, and focus on 4TH ROPE. Then, whenever that call comes, it comes.”

Fatu was pulled from this weekend’s Limitless Wrestling event due to an injury.