Zilla Fatu Says Roman Reigns Is His Tribal Chief

Zilla Fatu has picked his side in the Bloodline, and he’s sticking with Roman Reigns. Fatu appeared on the Wrestle Era Podcast and during the conversation, he was asked who he acknowledges as Tribal Chief. Fatu names Reigns as his pick, noting that Reigns started the whole thing.

“I’m gonna keep it 100,” Fatu began (per Fightful). “OTC. I think what Roman has done for the wrestling community and not only that, our family, it’s hard not to acknowledge what he started. So he started it.”

He continued, “Roman brought us to this motherland, right? Now it’s up to Solo, Jacob, I would say The Usos, but Usos been in the game for a little minute. It’s up to Solo, Jacob, me, and our other family members that’s coming up, it’s up to us to hold that position for our family at the top of the mountain. What Roman has done, he’s got us there. That was the hardest part. Now we just have to maintain this. Nothing towards Solo, I love him, but if you ask me, my Tribal Chief is Roman Reigns.”

Fatu is not currently in WWE though he has expressed interest in doing so, saying that it he’s “destined to be there.”