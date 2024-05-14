Zilla Fatu Says He’s Learning From WWE Stars Such As Shelton Benjamin, Carlito, And Dominik Mysterio

While speaking to Joey Franchise for a new interview (per Fightful), Zilla Fatu spoke about training for his wrestling career.

Zilla has made a name for himself with his work in various promotions including GCW. He said,

“I wanna say Shelton Benjamin. Shout-out to Shelton. We call him Black Uce in our family. That’s the Black Uce. But Shelton, he’s been giving me a lot of game as far as the psychology part of wrestling because anybody can go out there and do a Rock Bottom on somebody, but it’s about how you get into it, how you tell that story. With Shelton, he’s more [about] like everything has to make sense, every movement has to count. So I’m just thankful for him. Carlito, Carlito’s one of the main mentors that I tap in with every day. Dom, you feel me, even though that’s my brother, he’s really a mentor, too. That’s Rey Mysterio’s son. Who else? Charlie Haas, Shelton and Dominik, those are the main guys that I tap in. Obviously man, The Bloodline, obviously my cousins, that’s understood. They always gonna tap in.”