Zilla Fatu Set to Make House of Glory Debut at High Intensity

June 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
House of Glory Wrestling - Zilla Fatu Image Credit: House of Glory Wrestling

– House of Glory Wrestling announced that Zilla Fatu will make his House of Glory debut next month at High Intensity on Friday, July 26. Zilla Fatu is the son of the late former WWE Superstar, Umaga, making him the cousin of WWE Superstars he is the cousin of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. You can view the announcement below.

