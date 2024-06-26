Zilla Fatu Set to Make House of Glory Debut at High Intensity

– House of Glory Wrestling announced that Zilla Fatu will make his House of Glory debut next month at High Intensity on Friday, July 26. Zilla Fatu is the son of the late former WWE Superstar, Umaga, making him the cousin of WWE Superstars he is the cousin of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. You can view the announcement below.

🔥BREAKING🔥 “The Main One” @Zillafatu makes his HOG debut Friday, July 26th at our biggest show of the year #HighIntensity !!! Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/qe9d05sg0k pic.twitter.com/fS24TCswBp — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) June 26, 2024