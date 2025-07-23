Zilla Fatu vs. Bully Ray Set For HOG High Intensity

Zilla Fatu will defend his HOG Crown Jewel Championship against Bully Ray at HOG High Intensity. House of Glory announced on Tuesday that Fatu will defend the title against Bully at the August 1st show.

The announcement notes that:

“This grudge match was born online and has now erupted into real-life consequences. Bully Ray took to X to call out the son of the late, great Umaga, questioning his toughness, his pedigree, and his place in the wrestling business. Zilla Fatu didn’t back down—firing back with sharp words, street credibility, and a clear challenge: step into his world and see what happens. Now, on August 1st, the talking ends.”

The show takes place in New York City and will stream live on TrillerTV+.