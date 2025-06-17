Zilla Fatu vs. Charles Mason Title Bout Announced for HOG Texas

– House of Glory Wrestling announced a Title versus Title bout for HOG Texas. HOG Heavyweight Champion Charles Mason puts his title on the line against HOG Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu, whose title is also up for grabs. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 11 at the Haltom Theater, and it will stream live on TrillerTV. Here’s the full announcement:

TITLE VS TITLE SIGNED FOR HOG TEXAS!

House of Glory officials have announced a historic main event for its Texas debut on Friday July 11th. Live from the Haltom Theater and streaming on TrillerTV+ it will be TITLE versus TITLE!

Newly crowned HOG Heavyweight Champion Charles Mason will battle HOG Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu in the main event. Mason, after capturing the title in controversial fashion last Saturday will make his first defense and look to recapture the Crown Jewel Championship for the second time. Mason is the longest reigning Crown Jewel Champion in HOG history holding the title for 595 days. Now the Root of All Evil is looking to hold all the gold in House of Glory.

The Main One Zilla Fatu has held the Crown Jewel Championship for over 300 days. Now Zilla looks to capture HOG’s biggest prize in the Heavyweight Championship for the first time. Can the young Samoan become a double champion in House Of Glory?

Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20!

Also announced so far;

HOG Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell

TNA & AAA Star Laredo Kid

1 Called Manders

Stay tuned to HOG social media channels for more announcements!