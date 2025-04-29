Zilla Fatu vs. Matt Riddle Set For HOG Waging War

Zilla Fatu will defend his Crown Jewel Championship against Matt Riddle at HOG Waging War next month. House of Glory announced the match on Monday for the May 9th event, which takes place in Chicago.

The full announcement reads:

Zilla Fatu Battles Matt Riddle At HOG Waging War in Chicago!

House of Glory officials have announced a huge Crown Jewel Championship match has been signed for the company’s return to Chicago on Friday May 9th. Live from Logan Square Auditorium, the current champion “The Main One” Zilla Fatu will defend against the returning Matt Riddle!

Since winning the championship last July, Zilla Fatu has defended against challengers from all over the world. Taking the wrestling industry by storm, the samoan has been unstoppable in House Of Glory so far. Will he be able to deliver a samoan spike to the King of Bros on Friday May 9th?

The former UFC and WWE star returns to HOG looking to capture championship gold. Riddle, known for his hard hitting MMA style will look to knock Zilla down and keep him down. Can the fan favorite end Fatu’s 277+ day reign as champion? Find out May 9th!

HOG Waging War will also stream live on TrillerTV+.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20!

Also signed so far;

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana (C) vs. Cedric Alexander

* Indi Hartwell vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Charles Mason vs. Rich Swann

& more!