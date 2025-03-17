wrestling / News
Zilla Fatu Says When He Debuts, It Will Be ‘Very Big’ and ‘Impactful’
In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera (via Fightful), Zilla Fatu teased a possible WWE run, which he has done in the past, and says when he debuts it will be huge.
When asked about hints about presumably a WWE debut, he said: ““All I say is, when that time comes, it’s gonna be very big, and it’s gonna be very impactful, for my family, for my mom, my brothers, my dad, and I can’t wait because it’s going to be very, very special. We’re going to make history when I debut. Best believe that.”
He also talked about what he could bring to the main roster. He added: “What I could add to the main roster is just being raw, being uncut, not talking through filters. Just being real, and I feel like when you’re real, the product is gonna be more authentic. When that happens, when you touch people’s emotions, that’s where you take the story to a whole ‘nother level. It’s not even about the wrestling. It’s not about none of that. It’s about the story. So if I can do that and go out there and execute every time, it’s gonna be dangerous for a lot of people. So I just can’t wait.“
More Trending Stories
- Update on Wrestlers Coming Out of AEW Revolution, Backstage Notes From Dynamite
- Arn Anderson on Whether Brian Pillman Was a Legit Fit Into Four Horsemen
- Booker T Says Lex Luger Being Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Is a ‘No Brainer’
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat