Zilla Fatu Won’t Appear At GCW For Foreseeable Future

Zilla Fatu is off GCW shows for the foreseeable future, according to the promotion. GCW announced on Friday that Fatu won’t be appearing at tonight’s event, nor any going forward for now.

The promotion wrote:

“Zilla Fatu will not be appearing on tonite’s GCW event in Philadelphia, or any GCW shows for the forseeable future. We tried our best to avoid this situation, but we have reached an impasse. We wish him the best. Matt Tremont will now face SLADE tonight at #GCWAura in Philly.”

Fatu last competed for the promotion on September 15th at GCW Tha G-Code, where he defeated Gringo Loco.