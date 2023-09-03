Zoey Stark On Adjusting To Main Roster Travel, Says WWE Has Been Helpful

Zoey Stark has had a big adjustment in coming to the WWE main roster, and she recently talked about the shift to being on the road. Stark spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview and talked about being called up to the main roster. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On adjusting to the main roster: “[Life has changed] dramatically. I’m traveling every week now, which you know that’s going to happen, but you’re never really prepared for it. You really do live out of a suitcase. People tell you that, but I think as soon as I get home, my suitcase stays the same. I do my laundry and put everything back in. It doesn’t move,” she said. “I haven’t run into too many [travel woes] yet. WWE has been very helpful. The first 60 days, they gave me a rental car, they gave me a hotel, they let me get adjusted to the road first. So, that’s been great.”

On her immediate reaction to being drafted to Raw: “I mean, I broke down. There’s a video out there where I try to hold back my tears, but it’s so hard. I did a great job when they called my name, and then Apollo [Crews] hugged me. Then, I was like, ‘Alright, here come the waterworks.’ I hate it, but sometimes you just can’t hold it back. Especially when it’s a passion, you know?”