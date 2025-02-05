wrestling / News
Zoey Stark Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with the latest tournament beginning for a shot at the Women’s Speed title. Zoey Stark defeated Kayden Carter in the first quarterfinal match. She will face either Shotzi or Alba Fyre in the semifinals. The winner of the tournament faces champion Candice LeRae.
TODAY on #WWESpeed! @wwekayden and @ZoeyStarkWWE battle it out to see who will advance in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2KuZohzI2X
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025
