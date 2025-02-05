wrestling / News

Zoey Stark Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with the latest tournament beginning for a shot at the Women’s Speed title. Zoey Stark defeated Kayden Carter in the first quarterfinal match. She will face either Shotzi or Alba Fyre in the semifinals. The winner of the tournament faces champion Candice LeRae.

