Zoey Stark Wins Battle Royal On WWE Raw, Will Face Rhea Ripley At Survivor Series

Zoey Stark has a Women’s World Championship match at Survivor Series, winning a battle royale on Raw to earn the bout. Stark won the battle royale on tonight’s show to secure the match, last eliminating Shayna Baszler.

The other competitors in the match were Nikki Cross, Piper Niven, Maxxine Dupri, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Chelsea Green, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Nia Jax, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax and had Nile the most eliminations with four each. Stark eliminated three competitors and Rodriguez eliminated two.

Becky Lynch was set to compete but was attacked by Xia Li, who was then banned from the building and unable to compete.