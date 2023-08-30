Zoey Stark on How Becky Lynch Has Helped Her, Her Creative Work with Trish Stratus

In an interview with Fightful, Zoey Stark spoke about working with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus and how it’s helped her career. Stark has been aligned with Trish against Lynch and recently main evented RAW.

She said: “It makes me feel good about myself and tells me I’m doing something right. Trish Stratus, I’ve said it, and I’ll say it again, she’s been absolutely amazing. She has been a mentor inside the ring and out. Becky Lynch, just with us as people outside of the ring and the story, Becky is absolutely amazing. She’s a great human being. She’s been so welcoming, and she’s been helping me out along the way. Right now, I’m sitting back and just watching how it goes if I have an idea, I go to Trish. So Trish and I will talk it out, and then I just kind of follow her lead to where if she likes the idea, she’ll go and pitch it, but I’m standing right there with her to see, like okay, let me see how she handles this. Yeah, I’m just in the back watching right now.“