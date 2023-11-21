– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Zoey Stark, who discussed her shift in character since breaking away from her former mentor, Trish Stratus. Below are some highlights:

Zoey Stark on being laser-focused on her goals: “I think it’s more of, excuse my language, but not giving a f*** attitude. I don’t really care. If I can take out Trish Stratus, I can take out anyone and who I want. I took out my own mentor, so it’s more of me just doing whatever I need to do to get to where I want to get.”

On still being close with Trish Stratus off-screen: “If you take the storyline out of it, we are actually still very close where we still check in with each other and if I have any questions about what I’m doing on Monday Night Raw, she’s a phone call away. She helps me out.”

At this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series, Zoey Stark will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship. The event will be held on Saturday, November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.