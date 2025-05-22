Zoey Stark Comments On Knee Injury, Thanks Fans For Support

Zoey Stark took to social media to comment on the knee injury she suffered on WWE Raw. As reported, Stark suffered a knee injury during the match on Monday’s Raw, and she posted to Twitter to comment on the matter.

Stark wrote:

“Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys.”

No word on how long Stark will be out of action at this point.