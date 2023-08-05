– During a recent interview with Stephanie Hypes for Ten Count Media, WWE Superstar Zoey Stark discussed the controversial move to not book Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam event. Stark defended the decision and Triple H is a smart man and there’s a reason for not opting to do the match tonight. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Hunter [Triple H] is a smart man. There is a reason, guys. He’s not just doing it to screw the women. He’s not. He’s doing it because he wants to make sure Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have plenty of time to do it. I’m sure there are other reasons that come into play that we’re not even thinking about. When we get the match, and we will, it will be great and we will have plenty of time and it’s going to be a match well worth waiting for.”

WWE SummerSlam is set for later tonight at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch will take place on Monday, August 14 in Winnipeg.