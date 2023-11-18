Zoey Stark Is Excited To See WWE NXT Move To The CW

Zoey Stark is looking forward to WWE NXT’s move to The CW and how it will help the brand grow. It was announced earlier this month that the show will move to The CW starting in October of 2024. Stark was asked about the move during an interview with Denise Salcedo, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On NXT’s move to The CW: “I’m excited for everyone there on NXT to get this opportunity. It almost feels like NXT is turning into a third brand a little bit. So I’m really excited for them to get this opportunity and really make the most out of it.”

On which NXT stars are impressing her with their growth: “Lash Legend, I’m really happy to see that she’s going to Deadline to do the Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Super happy for her, and Fallon, those two girls, they work very, very, hard so I’m super happy to see what they’re doing on TV right now.”