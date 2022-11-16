Zoey Stark Explains Last Week’s Nikkita Lyons Attack On WWE NXT

Zoey Stark turned on Nikkita Lyons on last week’s WWE NXT, and she cut a promo this week explaining why. Tuesday’s episode saw Stark come out to the ring for a lengthy promo in which she discussed nailing Lyons with a title belt after they lost their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Stark said in the promo that she was ready to come back strong after her nine month layoff due to injury before she was told she would be teaming with Lyons in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament with Lyons. But then she got injured in her match with Mandy Rose, and after she tried to make the team work but Lyons wasn’t willing to help pick up some of the weight of the team. She said she worked with Lyons as well as new recruits and everyone just leeched off her and got famous off photo shoots and social media dances while she did it by busting her ass.

Stark then turned on the fans for liking the social media posts of Lyons and others like her, and said that NXT was about her now and she’s undeniable.