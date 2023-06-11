Zoey Stark Is a Fan of Grayson Waller, Comments On His Call Up to Smackdown

Zoey Stark counts herself as a member of the Grayson Waller fan club, and recently talked about his call up from NXT to Smackdown. Stark appeared on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast and talked about Waller, explaining what it about him she enjoys.

“He’s so charismatic,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “He has so much confidence in his abilities and what he does,” she said. “That’s what that’s why I love him so much. His promo work is top-notch.”

Stark continued, “I actually go to Grayson Waller from time to time, and I try and pick his brain about promos. He’s great at what he does, so I’m glad he’s finally getting that spotlight. And being able to do a show on ‘SmackDown,’ that’s awesome. I’m happy for him.”

Of course, Stark had her own call up in the WWE Draft and is headed to Money in the Bank, where she’ll compete in the women’s version of the titular match.