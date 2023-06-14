– During a recent appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Zoey Stark discussed her career, getting advice from Charlotte Flair, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zoey Stark on receiving help from Charlotte Flair: “With Charlotte, I’ll send her a clip or a video and ask for certain critiques, and she gives me her time, and she’s willing to help me out as much as possible. Charlotte has been a big help for me.”

On wanting to become a top player in the division: “I want to be one of the top women. I want to be up there with Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair. I want to be one of the tops to where, when you think of WWE, you think of Zoey Stark. So that’s, that’s my number one goal. But of course, we all want a Main Event WrestleMania at some point in our careers.”