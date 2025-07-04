Zoey Stark Gives Possible Timeline For WWE Return

Back in May, Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury during a match on RAW, then later had surgery for ACL, MCL & meniscus injuries. In a post on Twitter, Stark offered a possible timeline for when she will be back. Brian James, aka Road Dogg, noted that he’d like to see Stark take on Asuka.

Sh responded: “Hell yea, let’s do it!! Let’s say in about 8 months?”