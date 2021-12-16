wrestling / News
Zoey Stark Gives Update on Recovery From Injury
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
Zoey Stark has provided an update on her recovery from injury in the form of a short video. The NXT star, who confirmed in early November that she had suffered a torn ACL, posted a video noting that she is off crutches and walking now, as you can see below.
There is not yet a confirmed timetable for her potential return.
Officially off the crutches and walking on my own! Next step = RUNNING@WWENXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IbJHA9viGu
— Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) December 15, 2021
