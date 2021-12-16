wrestling / News

Zoey Stark Gives Update on Recovery From Injury

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zoey Stark has provided an update on her recovery from injury in the form of a short video. The NXT star, who confirmed in early November that she had suffered a torn ACL, posted a video noting that she is off crutches and walking now, as you can see below.

There is not yet a confirmed timetable for her potential return.

