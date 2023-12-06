Zoey Stark Says Iron Survivor Match Is ‘Crazy’ But ‘Fun’

In an interview with Fightful, Zoey Stark spoke about her experience in last year’s Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline, which she called ‘crazy’ but ‘fun.’

She said: “That match is a lot of fun. I liked being in the ring the entire time and I was one of the first ones out there. Being able to stay through all the women, it’s a blast. If you’re in there for the first time, you have to work on your cardio. It will test you to your limits. It’s a crazy match, and there is a lot going on and you have to try and keep your eye on the ball and get as many pins as you possibly can.”

Last year’s women’s Iron Survivor match was won by Roxanne Perez. This year’s participants include Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport. Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley.