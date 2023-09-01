Zoey Stark On Her Knee Injury Making Her Hesitant To Take Certain Moves

In an interview with Fightful, Zoey Stark noted that her 2021 knee injury made her hesitant to take certain moves when she returned. Stark tore her ACL/meniscus at the end of that year in a ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc. She returned in July of last year and went to the main roster earlier this year.

She said: “I feel great. I can go all day. I feel amazing. The one thing I kind of hesitate on is a Dragon Screw. There’s something about that. It’s safe, but in my head, it just looks wicked. I’m like, ‘I don’t need another knee injury.’ People just have different fears, you know? I’m personally terrified of a Back Body Drop. There’s something about it. I always over-rotate, number one. I always land on my ass. I can never actually take a normal bump on it for whatever reason. Something about it, it’s a weird movement, and it has to be timed out perfectly for it to work.“