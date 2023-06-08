Zoey Stark On Being Part of Money in the Bank, Says Working With Trish Stratus Is ‘Amazing’

Zoey Stark is headed to Money in the Bank, and she recently talked about earning a spot in the match as well as working with Trish Stratus and more. Stark spoke with WrestlingNews.co for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match; “The whole WWE Universe actually gets to see me do exactly what I love to do in a Ladder match. I had a couple of them and sadly got injured on one. The second one I didn’t get my way. But this third one, third time’s a charm. I’m getting exactly what I want.”

On working with Trish Stratus: “It’s amazing. If you told me the younger Zoey Stark is going to be working with Trish Stratus when you get to RAW, I would say you’re crazy and there’s absolutely no way, so I’m truly blessed right now and I’m enjoying every moment that I get to spend with her and pick her brain.”

On who she would like to face on the main roster: “Obviously I would love to wrestle Becky Lynch, but outside of her, I want to go toe to toe with Rhea Ripley. That’s what I want, you know, so Money in the Bank, she might be my choice.”

On if WWE should have another Evolution PLE: “Yeah, why wouldn’t we? I feel like all of us girls are really doing a great job performing and showing that we can really hang with the men and do exactly what we are here to do. You know, some of us might even be better than some of the men. So we could definitely put on an all women’s pay per view.”