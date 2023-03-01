Zoey Stark On Her WWE Main Roster Goal, If She Worries About Getting Lost In the Shuffle

Zoey Stark is a big part of the NXT women’s roster, and she recently opened up about potentially getting called up to Raw or Smackdown. Stark was a guest on Busted Open Radio ahead of her match with Meiko Satomura on tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her eventual likely callup to the main roster: “I just had a conversation with Shawn Michaels, and he was saying that he really wants me and everybody else in NXT to really focus on what we are doing on NXT. ‘What is next? Don’t think about ten years from now, focus on now.’ But to be completely honest, every single day I’m thinking about the main roster. What do I need to do to get on the main roster, ’cause that’s where we all want to go.”

On concerns about what could happen when she gets to the main roster: “There’s always some fear in my head with a little bit of insecurity where I’m scared of getting lost in that shuffle, especially now. Their roster, I feel, is pretty stacked… I’m gonna be completely honest here; it’s so hard to figure that out [what she can do to stand out]. But, for me, I truly do believe that when I’m there, I’m an absolute badass. Nobody could beat me, nobody could touch me… I envision myself as a Lara Croft where I just don’t quit. I just keep fighting and figuring out what the next thing is.”