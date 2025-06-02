Zoey Stark Shares Photo Amid Injury Recovery: ‘Deja Vu’

Zoey Stark shared a new photo following her recent injury, and she’s feeling a sense of “been here before.” As noted, Stark suffered a knee injury during a match on Raw a couple of weeks ago, and she posted a new pic to Instagram from a doctor’s visit with a brace around her right knee and a cane.

Stark just captioned the post “Deja vu,” referencing her knee injury from 2021.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Stark on a quick and full recovery.