Zoey Stark Previews Her Title Matchup With Rhea Ripley

– During a recent interview with Fightful, WWE Superstar Zoey Stark discussed her work since moving to the main WWE roster and also discussed her title matchup against Rhea Ripley tonight at WWE Survivor Series. Below are some highlights.

Zoey Sark on getting recognition for her recent performances on the main roster: “It feels great. Growing up, always wanting to become a WWE Superstar, you never really think you would get to that point where you get recognition from officials at WWE. It’s absolutely amazing to get that. It’s heartwarming. It tells you that you’re doing something right.”

On her title match with Rhea Ripley: “For me, every match, I’m full focused. It doesn’t matter if it’s singles match or fatal five-way. Now, it’s just Rhea and I, and we’re going to be hitting each other really hard and be killing each other. It’ll be a fun and exciting match.”

Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship goes down later tonight at WWE Survivor Series. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock starting 8:00 pm EST.