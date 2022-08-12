Zoey Stark Talks About Taking On A Producer Role After Injury

After an injury put her on the sidelines in 2021, Zoey Stark eventually returned to the ring in July. She commented on what she’s been up to in the meantime on an episode of WWE After The Bell (via Fightful). You can catch a few highlights and listen to the entire episode below.

On her reasons for taking the producer role: “To become a better performer, number one. I knew I was going to come back and I knew producing is going to help me inside the ring. When you coach somebody, two people are learning. I’m learning at the same time because now I’m having to think about it. It’s amazing to be able to do both sides. You get a different side of, ‘Oh, this is what producers go through, I had no idea.'”

On what she’s learned from the experience: “People want to go off and do their own thing and it throws off the producer, it throws off the camera guys, it throws off everyone. You have to be in full communication with everyone. We’re all a team in this. You can’t just go rogue and do your own thing. We need to help each other. We all have the same goal. We all want to have a great match and tell a story.”