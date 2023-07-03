Zoey Stark Says Producing Matches During Her Knee Injury Helped Her Become A Better Wrestler

Zoey Stark was out of action for several months during her time in NXT, and she recently said that being a producer during that time helped her when she returned to the ring. Stark was a guest on WWE Die Woche and talked about how when she was out of the ring in late 2021 and early to mid 2022, she did work as a backstage producer.

“With the injury, you watch a lot behind the scenes and you kind of figure out what people are doing and what could be different,” Stark said (per Wrestling Inc). “I helped out with producing matches a lot to where you kind of get to sit and see from a different perspective and you think outside of the box now.”

She continued, “So that helped me become a better performer in so many different ways because now I’m just watching, I’m studying, I’m not in the ring. It might sound weird, but I’m just outside, I’m just watching. And I think that was one of the biggest blessings in disguise because it made me better.”

Stark is now on Raw, where she competed in Saturday’s women’s ladder match at Money in the Bank.