Zoey Stark Ranks Herself As One Of WWE’s “Top Performers”

Speaking in a recent interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling, Zoey Stark expressed no shortage of confidence in her ability to stand alongside the other members of WWE’s primary roster (per Wrestling Inc). She also stated that Paul “Triple H” Levesque shares her perspective on her talent, citing his choice to install her in the ongoing rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. You can find a few highlights from Stark and watch the complete episode below.

On her reaction to getting promoted to Raw: “I feel like I am one of the top performers that can really be in WWE. I felt amazing and it was a very tearful and enjoyable night.”

On the assurance she feels from the WWE creative department: “Hunter [Triple H] put me in this position because he knows I can handle it and hang with those two girls and I think I am proving myself right now.”

On the opportunity she’s been provided to establish herself: “I can’t fall short, this is it, it’s my one opportunity. I get one shot to prove to the world that I belong in the ring with those two, with a Hall of Famer and a future Hall of Famer, I couldn’t ask for a better position.”