Zoey Stark Reacts To Her NXT Return This Past Week

As previously reported, Zoey Stark made her return to NXT 2.0 on last Tuesday’s episode and earned a shot at the NXT Women’s title. In an interview with El Brunch de WWE (via Fightful, Stark spoke about what her return means to her and how she felt before the big moment. Here are highlights:

On her return this past Tuesday: “I’m still on a high right now from Tuesday, it’s such a surreal moment, that’s a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. I was not expecting the WWE Universe to react in that way, so when they did, that meant the world to me, I mean it was amazing. My physical therapist, she just sent me a video of how the crowd reacted and it’s so crazy to see that the fans reacted that way to me, you know? So mind-blowing, it was amazing. I was sitting in Gorilla right before I went out and I’m just sitting there, tapping my foot, so nervous,” she continued. “Then, as soon as the music hit and they went crazy, I couldn’t hold it anymore, so i just rushed out there and I was like, Oh this feels so good to be back.’”

On her absence from the NXT brand: “I’ve been gone for eight months, and I only had two matches in NXT 2.0. Black and gold, I have had several, but 2.0, since the change, I’ve only had two. So, it’s a whole different vibe, whole new crowd, whole new feeling to everything. For me, I wasn’t sure if they would remember me or not, to be completely honest. But as I’m sitting back there, it’s like, ‘Alright, this is gonna go one of two ways. One way is, they’re going to be like ‘ugh, okay.’, or they’re going to remember me from eight months ago,’ which was amazing, really. Everything that I ever hoped for. So I was nervous about that. That’s why I got so excited excited and rushed out there as soon as I heard them going. So I just fed off the fans.”

On challenging for the title: “I’m going to be a fighting champion. I’m always here, right? I want to take that belt, that title, to a whole new level. That’s what I want to do. That’s my goal. Mandy, she’s the one that took me out. So there’s a lot going into this match. It’s not just about a title match anymore either. It’s about revenge a little bit. She took me out of what I love to do for eight months. So I have a lot to say and I have a lot of anger to take out on her. She has no idea what’s coming.”