– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw Day 1, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler beat Tegan Nox and Natalya in a tag team bout. It looks like they are now angling for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Stark noted on social media after Raw, “The titles went from a ‘Karen’ and her bodyguard to two girls who dance….its time to make the tag titles mean something and who better to do it with than @QoSBaszler”

Stark and Baszler also noted in their post-match interview that it’s time for a team that takes the tag team titles seriously. You can view that clip and Stark’s comments below: