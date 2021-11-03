Zoey Stark Reportedly Out With Legitimate Injury

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, an angle was shot with Toxic Attraction beating up Zoey Stark backstage. It was said later on in the episode that Stark was taken to the hospital. Post Wrestling reports that Stark is legitimately injured and the angle was done as a way to write her off television.

Stark is listed internally as legitimately injured. While she was holding her left knee in the segment, it’s unknown what the injury actually is, how severe it is or how long she’ll be out. Stark’s last match was at NXT Halloween Havoc, where she took part in a ladder match involving Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and Stark’s tag partner Io Shirai. The match saw Toxic Attraction become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.