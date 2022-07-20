wrestling / News
Zoey Stark Returns, Earns NXT Women’s Title Match on WWE NXT
Zoey Stark is back in action, returning on tonight’s WWE NXT and earning a Women’s Title match. Stark, who has been out of action since November, made her return on tonight’s show during the main event battle royal for a shot at Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship. Stark last eliminated Cora Jade, who had left the ringside area and snuck in at the last moment, to win the bout.
Stark’s return had been previewed in several QR Code vignettes over the last few weeks, with the final one airing tonight and showing a part of boots walking backstage. You can see highlights from the match below:
