Zoey Stark Reveals Who She Plans to Use Her MITB Briefcase On

– During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Zoey Stark revealed who she would use her Money in the Bank briefcase on for a cash-in if she wins the match next month. Zoey Stark said on who she’d want to cash in on (WrestlingInc.com), “Rhea Ripley. I want to face Rhea. I think we’ll have a great match. It’d be fun.”

Stark added that LA Knight is who she wants to see win the men’s Money in the Bank match. She stated, “LA Knight’s on fire right now,” Stark said. “I got to give it to LA Knight. He’s doing such a great job. Everything’s getting over. Every single thing that he’s doing is getting over, so I feel like it needs to go to LA Knight.”

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2023. The event will be held at London’s O2 Arena, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.