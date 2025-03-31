Zoey Stark & Rhea Ripley Trade Shots On Social Media Over Live Event Clip

Zoey Stark took issue with some of Rhea Ripley’s antics, taking a shot at her on social media which brought a response. Stark posted a clip of Ripley tapping herself on the butt with a kendo stick at a WWE live event, censoring the “offending” moment and writing:

“Example #1 what’s wrong with women in today’s society”

Ripley quickly fired back, replying to Stark with a succinct:

“Kiss my juicy ass Zoey”

No further response from Stark yet, so we’ll award this round to Ripley.

