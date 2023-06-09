Zoey Stark Says That Raw Certainly Has “A Different Feel” Than NXT

Speaking recently with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Zoey Stark shared her thoughts on the change from performing on NXT to working with WWE’s Raw brand (per Fightful). While she feels the stakes are higher on Raw, the wrestler expressed her enjoyment of the change in her career. You can find a few highlights from Stark and listen to the full episode below.

On her own adjustment to the new brand: “It still does when we’re about five, six weeks in and every single day that I get to walk into work is incredible. I forget sometimes that I get to work with them, it’s so surreal. It’s crazy.”

On the differences between NXT and Raw: “There’s a lot more pressure on Raw than there was on NXT. A lot more eyeballs looking at you and everyone is standing there watching you and seeing what you can do. So, definitely a different feel to it but it’s a good feel, I thrive off the pressure.”